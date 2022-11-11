Report identifies lady who jumps into Lagos lagoon as DSS official

This writer recalls that on Thursday, November 10, 2022, the victim alighted from a taxi she boarded to an unknown destination on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

It was gathered that the driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before requesting to alight from the car.

Channels Television, however, reported that sources in the agency claimed that Adedokun was an unarmed combat instructor.

According to the report, the sources confirmed that Adedokun just recently got engaged.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Osanyintolu said efforts to rescue the victim had so far proved abortive, as she was yet-to-be found.

“Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from an Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

”The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiancé before alighting from the car.

“The LRT, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, LASWA and officials of the Department of State Services are currently on ground working together to search for the victim,” the statement quoted Osanyintolu as saying.