Rep Mutu's ₦320 million money laundering trial delayed due to lawyer's illness

The matter, which was listed as number one on the cause list before Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo, could not proceed due to the ill health of Mutu’s counsel, Patrick Ikwueto, SAN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC had, in the 13-count amended charge, sued Mutu along with Airworld Technologies Ltd and Oyien Homes Ltd as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

In the second amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/123/2019, dated November 22, 2021 and filed November 23, 2021, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the counts. Mutu was alleged to have committed the alleged offences between August 2014 and August 2016 when he served as the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In the charge, he was accused of procuring “Airworld Technologies Ltd to conceal of the sum of ₦320,159, 689.63 to be paid by Starline Consultancy Services Ltd” when he ought to have known that the said sum formed part of proceeds of corruption, gratification and fraudulent acquisition of property.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, Mutu, who represents Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency of Delta was in court but his lawyer, Ikwueto, was conspicuously absent and no lawyer represented him in the courtroom. However, counsel for the 2nd defendant, J.O. Asoluga, SAN, was in court.

The EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, informed the court that the matter was scheduled for the defendants to enter their defence but that he was in receipt of a letter earlier in the morning from Ikwueto who had been appearing for Mutu and the 3rd defendant that he was indisposed.

Iheanacho said in the letter, that a medical report from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, was also attached. The lawyer said Ikwueto, in the letter, sought an adjournment of the case and also for the court to vacate tomorrow's (February 22) date to enable him to attend to his health.

Iheanacho said he would reluctantly concede to adjournment on the grounds of ill-health. He, however, felt bad that the two days scheduled for the trial would be vacated even when the court had deliberately listed only two matters on the course list to enable the case to progress since the judge comes from outside jurisdiction.

Counsel for the 2nd defendant, J.O. Asoluga, SAN, said he had no objection to the application for adjournment. Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo consequently adjourned the matter until March 20 and March 21 for the defendants to open their defence.