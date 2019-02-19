Renmoney launches loan product for MSMEs

﻿Renmoney﻿, a leading fintech lending company in Nigeria, recently announced the launch of a new solution for self-employed individuals, business men and business women. The new product allows this market segment to access credit of up to ₦4million either via ﻿Renmoney﻿’s website, (﻿www.renmoney.com﻿), contact centre, agent network or branches.

Since inception, Renmoney focused on the employed market and has learnt a lot from this segment and used this to refine their score cards and algorithms to ensure the company continues to make responsible lending decisions.

Oluwatobi Boshoro, Renmoney’s CEO, said “We’ve always been aware of the need to solve credit challenges for another equally important segment – the self-employed, the business man, the business woman. She added that, “We have tested and iterated this product extensively for almost 6 months, reviewed over 30,000 applications and issued over 6,000 loans in the process. We’re convinced this product will go a long way in making financial inclusion meaningful for these micro-business owners and impactfully contribute to Nigeria’s goal of a post-oil, diversified economy.”

﻿Renmoney﻿ continues to be a key player in the fintech space, focused on solving complex credit challenges and driving impactful financial inclusion for individuals in Nigeria.

