Remy Martin Producers Trilogy - Season 1 is live! Submit your entries now!

To win, interested audio and video producers must submit their best beats and videos on www.remyproducers.ng showcase their skills to a panel of respected judges, and survive a series of elimination rounds.

Only one music producer and one video director will receive the coveted co-sign that will give them the ultimate break in their careers. The two winners (audio and video) will work on a song and video for A-list artist, Phyno with the guidance of top Nigerian producer, Sarz and video director, Clarence Peters. Watch what Clarence, Phyno and Sarz have to say about this opportunity here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1B4uEgP84U

The campaign will also feature a 13–week long radio show, to begin on July 5th, where producers and directors will talk about the intricacies of their craft and their journeys in show business, including the risks they take, the tough calls they make, and how they are helping to build other talents through collaborations. These radio shows will be hosted by VJ Adams and Nenny B on Sound City 98.5 FM.

Regional Tour Dates

There will be a series of regional selections across the country, where at least 2 finalists will be selected from each state. See the tour dates below:

Abuja: entries close on July 15th, regional event will hold on July 20th

Enugu: entries close on July 22nd, regional event will on July 27th

Port-Harcourt: entries close on August 26th, regional event will hold on August 30th

Owerri: entries close on August 26th, regional event will hold on August 31st

Benin: entries close on September 16th, regional event will hold on September 20th

Lagos: entries close on September 23rd, regional event will hold on August 27th

Visit www.remyproducers.ng for more information, rules, and submission deadlines.

