Remy Martin celebrates Team up for Excellence awardee Bayo Oke Lawal @theorangenerd with limited edition 24 Carat gold decanter

Following in what has now become an iconic tradition, the world-renowned house of Remy Martin produced 24 Carat gold bottle is now available in Nigeria for collectors and Opting for a trendy, ‘pixar’ theme, the decanter, label, and presentation box are all encased in a 24 carat gold plating .

This limited edition of which a very small number have been made available globally made its first appearance on social media in November as Remy Martin Team up for Excellence awardee Fashion Designer and Stylist Mr Bayo Oke Lawal posted a customized bottle of this spirit on his social media account to overwhelming positive feedback and excitement from his followers.

Rémy Martin XO is the Cellar Master’s signature cognac, expertly blending up to 400 different eaux-de-vie. The art of blending allows the spirit to express the full aromatic complexity of this XO Cognac Fine Champagne..

For more information on this emerging story please follow @remymartinng and the hashtag #TeamUpForExcellence.

