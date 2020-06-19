We have learnt of the rumors demanding the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), to work with the government in placing a ban on secular music titled "Closer" by an artist called Dera Allison, and we support the motion unanimously and believe this is the right decision, as the musical work insults, tarnishes and mocks the hymn history of Christianity.

But even if these rumours don’t have a profound backing or impact, we will instigate and pressure the ministers, religious right group leaders and the government at large to control the disrespect on the image of Christianity.

"Closer" is not a song that depicts anything but indiscipline and high immorality.

This is a featured post.