But they’re also stressful and busy because you have to attend many events (ex. family dinners, holiday parties) and prepare and plan gift-giving. There are plenty of distractions to keep you from focusing on your wellbeing and health, and you may neglect to care for yourself as you would typically do.

And if you neglect self-care for a month, it may not damage your fitness and overall wellness, but often, once the winter break is over, you may experience a lull in your motivation to stay active. This behavior can trigger depression and feelings of anxiety. When you let your diet and healthy eating habits fall by the wayside, you’re disappointed.

With a busy schedule and shorter days, finding the motivation to stick to your routine can be challenging. Embracing unhealthy habits during the winter break can weaken your immune system and boost the risk of developing a disorder or illness.

But only because the cold season is associated with winter blues, it doesn’t mean you cannot counter the effects. All you have to do is follow some wellness tips that can improve your health.

Don’t neglect your diet and exercise routine

The cold weather can increase the risk of weather-related injuries, but it doesn’t pose the biggest threat to your health. When you neglect your exercise routine and diet, you can damage your health. During the winter break, you may find yourself so busy shopping for gifts, finishing your work-related tasks, and planning Christmas dinners that you forget to prioritize your fitness routine. Here are some tips to relax and stay healthy this winter.

Add Omega 3 Fatty acids to your diet

Omega 3 Fatty acids are healthy fats you can find in nuts, fish, and plant seeds. They help fight aches, joint pain, and stiffness because they function as a natural anti-inflammatory. Some studies report that they can also relieve depression symptoms you may experience during the cold season. When you shop for groceries, add to your cart foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids to prevent winter blues. Your diet has an essential role in your physical and mental health.

Eat more fiber

Soluble fiber found in fruits like apples, nuts, and oats is vital in lowering inflammation and boosting your immune system. When you eat foods rich in soluble fiber, you can also lower your cholesterol levels that spike up during the winter months because you eat plenty of unhealthy holiday dishes. Supposing you’re struggling with diabetes; it can also help fight your symptoms and help with weight loss. A fiber-rich diet is important during the winter months because it protects your digestive system.

Eat orange and green vegetables

Eating green and orange vegetables and fruits in the cold season helps you get enough healthy fats, sugars, and nutrients in your body. Next time, add oranges, carrots, squash, Swiss chard, kale, and spinach to your shopping cart. Check online for recipes if you don’t know what to cook with these vegetables. Foods rich in vitamins and antioxidants should be part of your winter diet to promote health and strength.

Plan your exercise routine

If the cold weather prevents you from running and exercising outdoors, work out at home. There are plenty of online tutorials to teach you how to adapt your fitness routine. Try to create an exercise routine a week ahead to fit your busy schedule. Every weekend write down the workout sessions you want to complete the next week. Choose the same exercises and training you would usually do and plan how to do them inside. Knowing what your schedule is makes it easier to stick to it. It’s best to work out with a buddy during the winter break if you can, because you’ll encourage each other to stick with your fitness routine.

Improve your general wellness and mental health

Beyond the risk of injuring yourself or catching an illness, the winter break presents another threat to your health. It can increase the risk of depression and anxiety and trigger a decline in your overall mental health. And if your mental health isn’t where you’d like it to be, you can become more susceptible to illness and stress. Therefore, you need to look for ways to relax and unwind. Here are some ways to stay healthy and relaxed during the darker season.

Take vitamin supplements

You can take more vitamins and supplements to boost your immune system and battle flu and cold symptoms during winter. If you usually struggle with depression and anxiety, apply to the Oklahoma medical marijuana program, because it’s a natural option that can help you cope with your disorders and feel better.

Also add Vitamin C and D to your diet because they protect you from illnesses. Your body usually takes Vitamin D from the sun, but you need to supply your body with it from another source because the winter season is darker. Vitamin D is essential for a healthy body because it helps your body absorb other vitamins.

Ask your primary physician to recommend you a list of supplements to take during the winter season because they know what health issues you experience, which medications you take, and they can make recommendations accordingly.

Practice relaxation and meditation

Supposing you feel the winter blues, it’s vital to manage it healthily. A walk in the park can help you relax and improve your mood. Meditation, deep breathing, and mindfulness are other ways to manage anxiety and depression. Find a quiet space to sit in and meditate with your eyes closed. Relax your muscles and focus on positive thoughts.

Sleep better

Once the days get darker, your body will want to sleep earlier and longer to adjust its rhythm to the hours of night-time light. But your body needs 7 to 8 hours of sleep a night and going to bed earlier can disrupt your regular sleep schedule. Try to find time in the evenings to meditate, relax, and create a sleeping environment that encourages rest.

This article includes tips you can quickly implement in your daily schedule. Don’t forget to relax and enjoy this time of the year!

*This is a featured post.