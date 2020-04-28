Nigerian relationship counsellor, Blessing Okoro has revealed why she stopped sleeping with men for money.

Speaking in an Instalive conversation with Denrele, the beautiful woman recounted what happened during an outing while in the university.

READ ALSO: ‘Please, don’t come!’ - Churches beg members as Zambia lifts ban on church services

According to Blessing Okoro, an older man who she and her friends hang out with asked her to give him a blow job at a hotel in a condescending manner which made her cry out of herself the appetite for money in exchange for sex.

She admitted that men who pay for sex talk don’t respect women, so they talk to them in a demeaning way.

Watch her narration in the video below: