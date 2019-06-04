Understanding the significance of quality education, Redrick Acceleration Workshop (RAW) was created as a yearly CSR initiative which focuses on the unemployed Nigerian youths within the country.

The workshops are made up of series of free crash courses, geared towards training undergraduates, graduates, and the unemployed youths to enhance skill sets and improve employability.

With six workshop sessions held in 2018, the RAW platform impacted 150 people, there’s a broader focus this year to provide the training sessions in multiple cities around the country.

This month of June, RAW will be featuring practical courses in Excel Mastering, Attitude in the Workspace, CV Writing, and Leadership in Lagos and Ibadan on the 7th and 13th respectively.

Among the list of facilitators are Seun Abolaji - Co-Founder of Wilson’s Juice Company, Nkemdilim Begho - Founder, Future Software Resources, Edirin Edewor - Award-winning Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author, International Speaker, Coach, Trainer & Consultant, Christian Mordi - Human Resources Manager, Kraks Media Limited.

Admission to enroll in these courses are FREE! Interested participants should register using the link below:

https://bitlylink.com/4zjB3

This event is in partnership with BellaNaija, Pulse, TY Workspace, Stargate Workstation, and Redrick PR.

This is a featured post