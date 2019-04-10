The next city in its global tour which has seen similar events hosted across Dublin, Cologne and Dubai, the pop-up space will feature an interactive showcase of some of its most loved products, including Stories and Watch, as well as an area dedicated to Facebook Communities.

Offering open sessions daily from 9.30am-12.45pm, pre-registered visitors can pop-by and ask their most burning questions, as well as get practical help and advice on everything from security settings, News Feed preferences to setting up business pages and advertising through the platform.

Commenting on the two day event, Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa said: "We're thrilled to be here in Lagos, the first African country in our It's Your Facebook tour. We look forward to welcoming Lagosians to our pop-up space."

To secure your space, simply visit ﻿https://splashthat.com/sites/view/iyflagosopensession.splashthat.com﻿.

Please note that only those that have registered and received confirmations will be admitted.

