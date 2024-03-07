ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Refuse compactor falls off Lagos bridge, crushes tricycle rider to death

Bolaji Adeleke

The refuse compactor landed on a tricycle and a minibus. And while the bus passengers survived the crash, the tricycle rider unfortunately died on the spot.

The tricycle rider died on the spot [Punch]
The tricycle rider died on the spot [Punch]

Recommended articles

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, when the truck was passing through the Shitta Bridge in the Surulere area of the state.

The truck was said to have lost control after it suddenly developed a fault, and crashed into a saloon car on the bridge. The crash then caused the refuse compactor to detach from the truck and fall off the bridge.

However, the refuse compactor landed on a tricycle and a minibus. And while the bus passengers survived the crash, the tricycle rider unfortunately died on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday. He said, "The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, received a distress call through the Toll-Free Emergency numbers 767/112, at 10:15 pm yesterday (Tuesday) night.

"The Agency activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans with Emergency Response Teams responding from Onipan, followed with necessary equipment from Cappa Base, the hub of LASEMA heavy-duty equipment in a 5-minute record time, at 10:20 pm.

“It was observed that a LAWMA PSP compactor truck was involved in a multiple accident when it reportedly suffered mechanical error (disengaged propeller), lost control and crashed into a Kia Rio Saloon car, registration number unknown, on Shitta Bridge.

“Further information gathered at the incident scene was that the compactor thereafter crashed down the side of the bridge onto a seven-passenger mini-bus (Korope) and a tricycle (Keke Marwa), killing the tri-cyclist instantly on impact."

Oke-Osanyintolu also added that the vehicles involved in the crash were moved to the Iponri Police Station, while the compactor truck was taken to the LAWMA yard at Ijora. He also confirmed that the deceased was taken to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke is a content writer with years of freelancing experience in article writing for local and international blogs and websites.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

He was stabbed in the presence of his children [Punch]

Unknown assailants trail photographer to his apartment, stab him to death

The fire spread to 10 rooms in the compound [iReporter]

3-year-old boy burns to death in candle-caused building fire

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items