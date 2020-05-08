The SABRE Awards are the world's largest PR awards program, recognizing superior achievement in branding and reputation in North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, South Asia, and Africa.

PRovoke Media which manages the SABRE Awards in partnership with the African Public Relations Association (ARPA) said it received 150 entries from agencies across Africa.

As a recipient of the Certificate of Excellence , Redrick PR joins a prestigious group of past recipients, including fifteen other PR agencies across Africa awarded in the 2020 African SABRE Awards competition.

Speaking on this achievement, Ijeoma Balogun, Founder & CEO Redrick PR said:

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the work that we do. This recognition reinforces my belief in the power of collaborations as it is one we share with the Coker Creative team who were our experiential partners on this campaign. The need for collaboration cannot be overemphasized as the world battles with COVID-19”

Redrick Public Relations, specialises in designing and executing integrated campaigns that support enterprises and startups to innovate, accelerate and grow. Proven track record for generating brand impact with bottom-line results through strategic planning and communications for Fortune 500, MultiMillion dollar corporations as well as Startups.

