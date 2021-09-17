Red Cross trains 25 Lagos-based journalists on Workplace First Aid

The workshop, which started from Tuesday September 14 to Thursday September 16, 2021, took place in Victoria Island, Lagos state.

25 journalists from select media houses were trained on first aid treatment of burns, fractures, wounds and fainting.

Speaking at the end of the event, Audu Goji, the Head of Training and Mobilisation of Nigeria Red Cross Society empahised the importance of the training to media practioners, saying journalists sometimes get injured while carrying out their responsibilities.

Goji also said the Nigeria Red Cross Society is currently appealing to the government to extend the training to schools and also incorporate first aid practices into schools curricula.

“We are apealing to the gov to incoeprate first aid into school so as to catch them young right from primary schools. They will grow with first aid knpwlegde. First aid skills should be acquired by everyone irrespective of age”.

Robbin Waudo, ICIR Communications Coordinators said there are plans to extend first aid training to more professionals and organisations in Nigeria.

“There are plans to ensure more and more people are trained on first aid. This is the first time we have organised this training with journalists and we will do it again in future with more organisations and professionals”.