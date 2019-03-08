Red Bull announced the first set of national finalists of Red Bull Paper Wings 2019, the world’s largest paper plane competition for students. The Qualifier took place at the Alumni Hall, University of Ibadan. Participants were tasked with making a simple sheet of paper fly as far and as long as possible, with four winners crowned Red Bull Paper Wings 2019 national Finalists.

Each pilot came armed with an A4 sheet of paper, ready to impress fans across two distinct categories: distance and airtime.

In the end, four pilots prevailed proving they were capable of extraordinary feats of folding and throwing.

Distance: Boluwatife Adegbola took home the prize for furthest distance traveled with a flight of 17.00 meters.

Distance: Ayodeji Issac took home the prize for furthest distance traveled with a flight of 16.60 meters.

Airtime: Emmanuel Oladeji claimed victory in the Airtime category, with a flight of 5.13 seconds.

Airtime: Olusegun Olakunle claimed victory in the Airtime category, with a flight of 4.46 seconds.

