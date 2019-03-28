Red Bull Paper Wings 2019 crowns 4 national finalists

The Qualifier took place at the Indoor Sports Complex, University of Lagos. Participants were tasked with making a simple sheet of paper fly as far and as long as possible, with four winners crowned Red Bull Paper Wings 2019 national Finalists.

Each pilot came armed with an A4 sheet of paper, ready to impress fans across two distinct categories: distance and airtime.

In the end, four pilots prevailed proving they were capable of extraordinary feats of folding and throwing.

Distance: Tolulope Solarin took home the prize for furthest distance traveled with a flight of 23.55 meters.

Distance: Kim Rhakim took home the prize for furthest distance traveled with a flight of 23.00 meters.

Airtime: Basit Oshideru claimed victory in the Airtime category, with a flight of 9.30 seconds.

Airtime: Daniel Ewuzie claimed victory in the Airtime category, with a flight of 7.42 seconds.

