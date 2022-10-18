RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Recycling firm accused of coverup after its workers got burnt to death

Damilare Famuyiwa

An explosion was said to have happened at the company as a result of negligence from its management.

A recycling company situated at Abule Ododo, along Papalanto-Ilaro Road, Ogun State, has been accused of coverup after three of its workers were burnt to death in a fire accident on its premises.

It was gathered that the fire accident happened on Sunday, October 16, 2022, when the lid of a charged machine fell, which consequently led to an explosion.

The deceased members of the staff, who were on duty on the day of the fire accident, were said to have got burnt beyond recognition.

“There was a fire incident around 7pm on Sunday, and this happened due to the failure of the company to follow standard operating procedure.

“The company is trying to cover it up; they did not call the attention of the fire service to it since yesterday (Sunday). They want to hide the truth from the public,” a source who spoke on the fire accident on a condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying.

Reacting to the fire accident, Ogun Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya said the owners of the company could not be reached when officials of the ministry got to the scene of the incident.

He, however, noted that the explosion occurred as a result of negligence from the company’s management.

“The incident happened due to the lackadaisical attitude of Bonny Pie Limited and when the incident happened, many of the workers were not allowed to go out. As of the time we got there, three people had died, while several others were injured.

“Many of those on duty were injured, but we have not been able to establish how many were on duty. It is only the business owners that can tell us the number of people that were injured,” Oresanya added.

The commissioner maintained that the company owners have been on the run since the fire accident happened.

