Reckless truck driver lands in court for injuring dispatch rider

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 43-year-old truck driver, Michael Irabor, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly driving recklessly and injuring a dispatch rider in the process.

Irabor, a resident of unknown address, is being charged for reckless driving.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, alleged that the defendant drove a diesel truck with registration number XA592BUR in a reckless and negligent manner.

Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 18 at 11.00 p.m. on Ile Zik Road Intersection, Along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege, Lagos.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant drove the truck in a dangerous manner and injured one Kingsley Okechukwu on the head and legs.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Ajibade, granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The prosecutor said the alleged offence contravened Section 51(1) of Lagos State Road Traffic Laws, 2012.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 8 for mention.

