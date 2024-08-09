Reckless driver kills colleague in Lagos as truck collides with minibus

The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oke-Osanyintolu said the articulated truck collided with the minibus while smashing it into the fence of a nearby shopping complex.

“Following a distress call to LASEMA, through the 767 and 112 toll-free emergency lines at about 8.35 a.m., the agency activated its eagle response team from Cappa.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene at 8.48 a.m., it was discovered that an articulated truck, registration number MEK 945 XA and a minibus, registration number AGL 287 YJ, were involved in an accident.

“Further investigations revealed that the immediate cause of the accident was reckless driving and over-speeding by the truck driver,” he said.

He added that the truck collided with the minibus from behind, which in turn smashed it into the fence of a nearby shopping complex.

“The driver of the mini-bus, an adult male, lost his life to the incident. His corpse was bagged by the LASEMA Response Team and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit.

“The second victim of the accident, an adult male, was the injured driver of the articulated truck, who was taken to an undisclosed hospital before the arrival of the agency’s response team.

“The accident truck has been successfully recovered from the fence and towed to Dopemu Police Station.

“The road has been reopened for vehicular activities,” he said.