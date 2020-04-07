Bishop George Kunu and some members of the Lokoe Pentecost Church were picked up by the Police on Sunday, April 5.

The Ho Municipal Police Commander Anthony Danso confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency, adding that the culprits were yet to be interrogated.

Reports say most churches in the Volta regional capital have suspended church services, with many reaching their members through social media and radio stations, all in a bid to avoid contracting and spreading the deadly coronavirus.

According to the GNA, a few churches decorated their premises with palm fronds on Sunday to commemorate Palm Sunday but did not organise church services in the auditoriums.

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, president Akufo-Addo banned all public gatherings including conferences, funerals, political rallies, church activities and other related events to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.