Rare landlord surprises tenants with unexpected donations thanks to COVID-19

In these scary times when the coronavirus has held the world hostage threatening to destroy it, some people don’t see the need to keep their monies while lives are being lost.

A hard-to-find landlord has shown unexpected kindness to his tenants after donating food items to them to alleviate their economic burdens as they go through the lockdown and other difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A student of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, in Osun State could not hide his admiration for his landlord.

Adeniji Oluwatobi shared photos of black polythene bags he received from his landlord, one of which contained raw rice.

The young man took to Facebook to appreciate his landlord for the kind gesture.

He posted photos of the gifts with the caption: "My landlord surprised me today... Am a student and I got lockdown in my school hostel, so today my landlord decided to give everyone a relief package. I was so surprised, little kindness will go a long way... we need people like this in Nigeria."

