Rainstorm wrecks Delta community, sweeps away 10-year-old boy

Aside from destroying buildings in Okwe, Issele-Azagba, the rainstorm was also said to have swept away a 10-year-old boy.

Confirming the incident, Delta Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu said five other people sustained various degrees of injuries, adding that they’ve all been taken to a hospital for treatment.

His words: “Six persons lost their lives to rainstorm and windstorm recorded in Oko Community area.

“A building structure collapsed which led to the death of six persons, one other person is critically injured and is being attended to at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, while five others sustained various injuries are already in stable condition.

“It is something that is quite disturbing and unfortunate. It is our prayer that God will grant the deceased eternal rest even as we pray to God to comfort the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear their loss.”

Speaking about the teenager that was swept away by the flood, Aniagwu revealed that the boy’s incident was recorded at the Okotomi area of Okpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He added that rescue operations are ongoing to retrieve the body of the deceased.

This incident happened barely three weeks after properties valued at millions of naira were destroyed in some parts of Akure, the Ondo capital and some other towns in the state.

