ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Rainstorm renders residents homeless in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Ifo area of Ogun State was said to be prone to flooding every time it rains.

Rainstorm renders residents homeless in Ogun
Rainstorm renders residents homeless in Ogun

Recommended articles

The communities affected by the rainstorm include -Oke-Aro, Matogbun, Olambe, Keredolu, Igbaotun, Araromi Oke-Odo and Adio-Alausa.

Lamenting their situation, the affected landlords and residents said that they’ve been facing hard times seeking temporary accommodation elsewhere.

A representative of the communities, who is also the Chairman of the G-7 Environmental Committee, Kazeem Agunbiade said people whose buildings were affected had been experiencing hardship coping with the situation in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

His words: “Floods are flowing into homes. The experience is discomforting for those who are affected. The roads are flooded a lot of the time during the rainy season. This will prevent many people from going out.

“There are some areas that are like valleys. So all the water will now deposit in that area. For five months, the water will remain stagnant. There are about three or four locations in some of these seven communities that we call waterbeds.

“In some of these areas, after the rain has gone, the landlords will deceive people and sell the buildings and leave the communities. In other places, some people just abandon their homes and disappear without looking back. Some other people moved to other communities.”

According to him, floods had claimed the lives of no fewer than two persons, adding that poor drainage systems were responsible for the flood affecting the communities.

About three years ago, a woman and her child were buried under one of the open channels. Her corpse and that of her child were found the second day. A man also slumped and died after the flood swept away his property. We have been abandoned by the government,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ministry of Environment, Rotimi Oduniyi advised the affected community occupants to provide the letter that was written to the ministry for proper address.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-World Bank President, David Malpass praises Tinubu’s policy decisions

Ex-World Bank President, David Malpass praises Tinubu’s policy decisions

AIG Hakeem Odumosu denies EFCC Chairmanship appointment

AIG Hakeem Odumosu denies EFCC Chairmanship appointment

Gov Yusuf directs commissioner-nominees to declare assets

Gov Yusuf directs commissioner-nominees to declare assets

Residents laud ex-lawmaker over road construction in Ondo Community

Residents laud ex-lawmaker over road construction in Ondo Community

Cross River Governor bans commercial motorcycles in Calabar

Cross River Governor bans commercial motorcycles in Calabar

Why National Centre for Women Development was renamed after Maryam Babangida

Why National Centre for Women Development was renamed after Maryam Babangida

Tinubu has never been my enemy — Bode George

Tinubu has never been my enemy — Bode George

Ohaneze disowns Okwu Nnabuike as Ohaneze Youth Leader

Ohaneze disowns Okwu Nnabuike as Ohaneze Youth Leader

Tinubu approves return of NEMA to VP's office, reversing Buhari-era policy

Tinubu approves return of NEMA to VP's office, reversing Buhari-era policy

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The judge advised the wife to allow a second chance in the relationship, pointing out that all marriages have their challenges (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Husband's watery sperm forces wife to seek divorce after 2 months of marriage

Sola Ogungbe, a bank manager committed suicide over unpaid loans in Oyo State. [Punch]

Microfinance bank manager reportedly commits suicide over unpaid loans

21-year-old man r*pes girl to d*ath in Enugu [Credit: NAN]

21-year-old man r*pes girl to d*ath in Enugu

The offence contravened the provisions of section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Court sends Lagosian who raped girlfriend in 'animalistic way' to life in prison