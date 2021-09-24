RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Rains are here: Turn up with Fixit45 at Novare Mall this weekend and tune your car up in great shape

When it rains, and it pours. Roads and side streets often times get flooded and leaving your car worse of for it. Between July and September, Lagosians have had to battle with heavy downpour.

This is not surprising, according to the ninth edition of the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) published by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Lagos was listed along 26 other states described as highly probable flood risk states. Pointedly, Lagos also will experience coastal flooding due to rise in sea level if the reports are to believed.

As many would agree, owning a car isn’t a luxury. It is a necessary asset that facilitates mobility, ensures your family is comfortable and means you don’t get splashed water when you are standing by the bus stop trying to get into Danfo.

It then means that you should show your car some love from time to time, so that it can continue to deliver value. To ensure that car owners have the best automotive experience, Fixit45 is here for you.

At Fixit45, we are building trust and transparency in the vehicle repair and maintenance space leveraging technology and delighting customers through service excellence. Our commitment to you is well captured by our tagline, No stories… This is what sets us apart from your regular mecho.

Join us this Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Novare Mall, Sangotedo, Lekki in Lagos as we offer FREE car diagnosis plus discounted service/repair voucher for car owners who come through. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to tune up your car and ensure you are spared headaches and car wahala.

Speak to a service advisor now on 08061440051 or send an email to talktous@fixiti45.com.

