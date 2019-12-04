R-Jolad Hospital has denied the accusation of not giving a lady treatments because of the non-availability of a police report as claimed by social media users.

The lady who's identified as Moradeun Balogun, was said to have been bought to the hospital for medical treatment after being stabbed and robbed on her way from work.

Some social media users had alleged that the hospital deliberately refused the deceased media treatment, and heap their refusal on the non-availability of police report.

It was further alleged that the hospital's refusal to treat the patient led to her untimely death.

In a reaction to the allegations going viral in the media space, the hospital management denied the allegation, saying “In the first place, the patient was not a victim of gunshot. It was a stabbed wound."

The hospital stated that the patient was brought in by four persons, and was attended to by two doctors whose assessment indicated that the patient needed immediate attention of a vascular surgeon.

“The patient was therefore referred to the closest hospital, Gbagada General Hospital in one of the available vehicles at the spot since the ambulance was yet to return from a medical assignment. The vehicle departed exactly 07:26pm. Further findings and follow up revealed that the patient was received in Gbagada General Hospital," the statement further read.

R-Jolad Hospital, however, maintained that it remain committed to its core values which place premium and value on human lives.vola