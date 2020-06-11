Quiz: How Nigerian are your Nigerian parents?
Only those with the real Nigerian parents will score 10 and above.
There’s a covered bowl of icecream in the refrigerator. What’s inside?
Water
Soup
Ice cream
Palm oil
'Sex education' class. What’s a line they’re likely to drop?
If you get pregnant, we are disowning you
All of the above
If you impregnate anyone, you're packing out.
If you talk to a guy, you'll get pregnant.
You tell your Nigerian parent your neck aches badly, what's the first thing they say?
Let's go see a doctor.
When you won't stop pressing your phone.
Maybe you slept on it.
Your parents wronged you. What do they do next?
Move on as if nothing happened.
Apologise.
Apologise with food without admitting guilt.
Yell at you some more.
You say you’re going to visit a friend; what’s their response?
"Why can't your friend come visit you here?"
"Sure. Go on and have fun."
"No."
How do they pronounce Whatsapp?
Whuzzup
What's up?
Blocked them on any social media platform or at least considering it?
Yes.
No.
Money was borrowed from you and you asked for it. What’s their response
"What about all the money I've been using to feed you since?"
"Leave me alone."
"I'm sorry. I'll give you when I have it."
"Go bring my purse."
You’re leaving home for Uni. What’s their go-to line?
"Remember the child of whom you are."
"Don't go and join bad gang o."
"May God be with you."
"Face your studies and pray regualrly"
"Don't go there and be following boys o"
All of the above.
What do they think about religion and God?
They don't believe in God.
They believe in religion and impose it on their kids.
They're indifferent.
What do they think about these colours
Satanic colours.
Never heard them comment on these before..
They're just colours. No big deal.
