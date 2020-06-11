  1. News
  2. Metro

Quiz: How Nigerian are your Nigerian parents?

Tell your friends
Only those with the real Nigerian parents will score 10 and above.

There’s a covered bowl of icecream in the refrigerator. What’s inside?

Water
Soup
Ice cream
Palm oil
Soup Next question

'Sex education' class. What’s a line they’re likely to drop?

If you get pregnant, we are disowning you
All of the above
If you impregnate anyone, you're packing out.
If you talk to a guy, you'll get pregnant.
All of the above Next question

You tell your Nigerian parent your neck aches badly, what's the first thing they say?

Let's go see a doctor.
When you won't stop pressing your phone.
Maybe you slept on it.
When you won't stop pressing your phone. Next question

Your parents wronged you. What do they do next?

Move on as if nothing happened.
Apologise.
Apologise with food without admitting guilt.
Yell at you some more.
Apologise with food without admitting guilt. Next question

You say you’re going to visit a friend; what’s their response?

"Why can't your friend come visit you here?"
"Sure. Go on and have fun."
"No."
"Why can't your friend come visit you here?" Next question

How do they pronounce Whatsapp?

Whuzzup
Whatsapp
What's up?
Whuzzup Next question

Blocked them on any social media platform or at least considering it?

Yes.
No.
Yes. Next question

Money was borrowed from you and you asked for it. What’s their response

"What about all the money I've been using to feed you since?"
"Leave me alone."
"I'm sorry. I'll give you when I have it."
"Go bring my purse."
"What about all the money I've been using to feed you since?" Next question

You’re leaving home for Uni. What’s their go-to line?

"Remember the child of whom you are."
"Don't go and join bad gang o."
"May God be with you."
"Face your studies and pray regualrly"
"Don't go there and be following boys o"
All of the above.
All of the above. Next question

What do they think about religion and God?

They don't believe in God.
They believe in religion and impose it on their kids.
They're indifferent.
They believe in religion and impose it on their kids. Next question

What do they think about these colours

Satanic colours.
Never heard them comment on these before..
They're just colours. No big deal.
Satanic colours. Next question

How to use phones according to Nigerian parents?

This?
Or this?
This? Next question
Your score: They've been De-Nigerianised!
Something happened along the way to strip them of all the drama and wahala that Nigerian parents are known for. They're all rational and cool now. Lucky you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: They're sitting on the fence.
Your parents try hard to be rational but they can't help but sprinkle in some Nigerian-parentism every once in a while. They aii.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Nigerian to the core!
Your parents are the SI unit of Nigerian parenting. They're dramatic, full of tough love and although some may say they're toxic, you know they're not like that. And you love them regardless.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Author: Source: Pulse Nigeria
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng