Quiz: How many questions on Nigeria's democracy can you answer correctly?
Score 10 and you're a verified badass. Your certificate at the end of the quiz.
Who defined democracy as the government of the people by the people for the people?
Winston Churchill
Margaret Thatcher
Abraham Lincoln
Bill Clinton
Abraham Lincoln
Who was Nigeria’s first ever president?
Sir Tafawa Balewa
Chief Obafemi Awolowo
Sir Ahmadu Bello
Nnamdi Azikwe
Nnamdi Azikwe
The famous election of June 12 1993 has been described as Nigeria’s ______ and ______ elections ever
fairest, freest
famous, fairest
best, fairest
freest, fairest
freest, fairest
Who was the last military ruler before democracy returned in 1999?
General Abdulsalami Abubakar
Shehu Shagari
General Sani Abacha
General Ibrahim Babangida
General Abdulsalami Abubakar
He was preceded by ________
General Sani Abacha
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo
General Yakubu Gowon
General Abdulsalami Abubakar
General Sani Abacha
Who was the first Nigerian leader upon return to democracy in 1999?
Goodluck Jonathan
Olusegun Obasanjo
Muhammadu Buhari
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Olusegun Obasanjo
What’s the longest time you can rule Nigeria for according to the 1999 constitution?
4 years.
8 years.
6 years.
3 years.
8 years.
Who is the speaker of the house of reps?
Bukola Saraki
Femi Gbajabiamila
Dimeji Bankole
Dino Melaye
Femi Gbajabiamila
How many lawmakers are in the house of assembly?
469
360
109
250
360
Complete this: “In love and honesty to grow…”
and living just and true
and live in just and true
and give to just and truth
and live in just and truth
and living just and true
That line above can be found in
'Fire on the mountain' by Asa
The national anthem
The 2nd stanza of the national anthem
The 1st stanza of the national anthem
The 2nd stanza of the national anthem
Nigeria's vice president from 19 May 2010 – 29 May 2015?
Atiku Abubakar
Goodluck Jonathan
Yemi Osinbajo
Namadi Sambo
Namadi Sambo
The only acceptable excuse for this score is that you're still in primary school. But we suspect you're not, so we're just going to keep judging you.
