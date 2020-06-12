  1. News
Quiz: How many questions on Nigeria's democracy can you answer correctly?

Score 10 and you're a verified badass. Your certificate at the end of the quiz.

Who defined democracy as the government of the people by the people for the people?

Winston Churchill
Margaret Thatcher
Abraham Lincoln
Bill Clinton
Abraham Lincoln Next question

Who was Nigeria’s first ever president?

Sir Tafawa Balewa
Chief Obafemi Awolowo
Sir Ahmadu Bello
Nnamdi Azikwe
Nnamdi Azikwe Next question

The famous election of June 12 1993 has been described as Nigeria’s ______ and ______ elections ever

fairest, freest
famous, fairest
best, fairest
freest, fairest
freest, fairest Next question

Who was the last military ruler before democracy returned in 1999?

General Abdulsalami Abubakar
Shehu Shagari
General Sani Abacha
General Ibrahim Babangida
General Abdulsalami Abubakar Next question

He was preceded by ________

General Sani Abacha
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo
General Yakubu Gowon
General Abdulsalami Abubakar
General Sani Abacha Next question

Who was the first Nigerian leader upon return to democracy in 1999?

Goodluck Jonathan
Olusegun Obasanjo
Muhammadu Buhari
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Olusegun Obasanjo Next question

What’s the longest time you can rule Nigeria for according to the 1999 constitution?

4 years.
8 years.
6 years.
3 years.
8 years. Next question

Who is the speaker of the house of reps?

Bukola Saraki
Femi Gbajabiamila
Dimeji Bankole
Dino Melaye
Femi Gbajabiamila Next question

How many lawmakers are in the house of assembly?

469
360
109
250
360 Next question

Complete this: “In love and honesty to grow…”

and living just and true
and live in just and true
and give to just and truth
and live in just and truth
and living just and true Next question

That line above can be found in

'Fire on the mountain' by Asa
The national anthem
The 2nd stanza of the national anthem
The 1st stanza of the national anthem
The 2nd stanza of the national anthem Next question

Nigeria's vice president from 19 May 2010 – 29 May 2015?

Atiku Abubakar
Goodluck Jonathan
Yemi Osinbajo
Namadi Sambo
Namadi Sambo Next question
Your score: Unimpressive!
The only acceptable excuse for this score is that you're still in primary school. But we suspect you're not, so we're just going to keep judging you.
Your score: Das cute
This is a respectable score. You know you can do better, yeah, but at least, you did well enough to feel cool with yourself.
Your score: You winner!
Your knowledge of Nigerian democracy will soon take you to Aso Rock. Whether on a visit or on a presidential assignment, we don't know. But brace yourself, because it's happening!
Your score:
Source: Pulse Nigeria
