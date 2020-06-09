  1. News
Quiz: How dependable are you?

Ayoola Adetayo
Can your friends depend on you? Are you the kind of person to rise to the ocassion when people need you to be there for them, or are you the type that looks away and feels no shame or guilt about it? You'll know where you fall after taking this quiz.

How regularly do you disappoint people? Think hard o.

At least once a week.
Daily. I dash people's hopes daily.
Maybe twice or thrice every week.
I don't keep such records. As the spirit leads, please.

Select a mood

Mr Ibu
Okon Lagos
Chiwetalu Agu
Osuofia

Someone messes up and apologises. What do you do

Forgive and forget
Forgive, never forget.
Forget without forgiving.
No forgiveness, no forgetting. We die there.

Pick a spirit animal

Dove.
Lion.
Eagle.
Dolphin.

Select one to help you evade the authorities

Annalise Keating [How To get away with murder]
Marty Byrde [Ozark]
Olivia Pole [Scandal]
Professor [Money heist]

Which of these people do have the most difficult saying no to?

Parents
Siblings
Partner
Bestie
Your kids

Award for most undependable service provider goes to

Generator guys
Glo
NEPA / PHCN / EKDC
Tailor
Mechanic
Carpenter

Compare your sex skills to a water body

Dam
Waterfalls
Flood
Ocean
River
Sea

Distress call from your friend in the middle of steamy sex. What do you do?

Quickie-ly catch an orgasm before going
Abandon everything immediately.
"I'm a little busy at the moment. But as soon as I'm done here, I'll be with you."
Ignore the call. Call later to say you didn't hear the phone ring.

You too grade yourself. How dependable do you think you are.

A
B+
B-
C
D
F
Your score: It depends.
On the time, the day, your mood, and who is asking. You're selectively dependable because although care, you cannot come and kill yourself.
Your score: Mr. Dependable!
You can swim the seven seas to be there for the ones in your circle. Nothing is too big for people you care about. And even though some people don't appreciate yu enough, it still doesn't stop you.
Your score: Unbothered.
If you are not getting something in return, you can't be moved. Your motto in life is: 'don't bite more than you can chew.' You don't stress nobody and you don't appreciate people stressing you.
Source: Pulse Nigeria
