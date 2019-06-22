A 30-year-old quack doctor, Rafiu Naheem arrested by Police operatives of Zone 11 of the Nigeria Police Force in Osun state has explained why he established a hospital.

The quack doctor according to Punch established an illegal clinic in Inisa, a town in the Odo Otin Local Government Area of the state, where he had been attending to patients before he was arrested.

A statement by Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer stated that Naheem, who is a secondary school leaver had been placing patients on admission, procuring abortions and handling very complex medical conditions.

The suspect according to the police also confessed to have founded the clinic because he was jobless.

The statement read in part, “Intelligence revealed that the suspect had been placing patients on admission, procuring abortions and handling very complex medical conditions which he lacked professional expertise to handle, thereby endangering the lives of innocent people who patronised him.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, but blamed his action on joblessness. He also claimed that though he had no certificate, he learnt auxiliary nursing at a yet-to-be- identified private hospital.

“When a search was carried out on his illegal ‘clinic’ located in a filthy environment at Inisa area, the following items were recovered: stethoscope, sphygmomanometer (blood pressure gauge), drips, injection and syringe, circumcision set, HCG Pregnancy Rapid Test (urine) Accurate, scalpel and other theater instruments, drips, thermometer, analgesic and assorted drugs.”

The police spokesperson added that the AIG Zone XI, Adeleye Oyebade, had consequently directed that the suspect be arraigned, Punch reports.