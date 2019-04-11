SS2 chemistry students across Nigeria can now go to the site ﻿PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge (PZCCC)﻿ for an opportunity to win over Three million (N3,000,000) in prizes earmarked for this competition.

The first stage of the competition which is the ﻿online CBT﻿ will run from now until May 16th. There is no limit to the number of participating students per school. The competition is open to all SS2 students across Nigeria.

PZCCC 2019 is a Pan Nigerian challenge for SS 2 chemistry students schooling in Nigeria only. Candidates who successfully scale the online CBT stage would seat for another controlled CBT exam at 3 physical centres across Nigeria viz Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Top three winners will receive a trophy, a medal and N1,000,000, N750,000, and N500,000 respectively. Additional cash prizes for the winners’ teachers and laboratory equipment for the winners’ schools.

Also, in a bid to improve the capacity of Chemistry teachers across secondary schools, this year’s edition will include a two-day teachers’ training and a ‘Train the Trainers’ segment as a means to equip and reward chemistry teachers who are dedicated to building and impacting future generations’.

PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge is Nigeria’s number one pure science competition, and it is an initiative of the PZ Cussons Foundation. The competition is supported by; Premier- Nigeria’s number one Toilet Soap brand.

Since inception in 2013, the competition has grown to more than three thousand (3000) participants with an increase in pass rates of chemistry in Nigeria.

For more info follow and subscribe to - Facebook – ﻿PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge﻿, Twitter - ﻿@pzccc﻿, IG – ﻿pzccc.ng﻿ and Youtube – ﻿PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge﻿.

Terms and Conditions apply!

