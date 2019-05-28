Speaking through Mrs. Justina Abdulateef, Globacom Account Manager, Public Sector, Lagos Zone, the company said at the 2019 International Girls in ICT Day by eBusinessLife magazine, that the ICT space requires a broad range of skills which operators in the sector are continually looking for in prospective employees.

Abdulateef consequently encouraged the gathering of hundreds of school girls from 15 prominent schools in Lagos to diligently prepare themselves for studies in mathematics, engineering, computing and other such fields.

The event attracted participation from representatives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), leading ICT companies, policy-makers and other stakeholders in the sector.

Though Abdulateef noted that stereotypes and discrimination had discouraged many girls from pursuing interests in Information and Communications Technology, she opined that there was a need to break the stereotypes early in life to propel females towards developing interest in the ICT sector.

"Increasingly, more women across the world were proving their mettle in the male-dominated, technical professions. Examples abound of women who have distinguished themselves in engineering, medicine and other related professions", she added.

According to the Glo representative, “girl students must therefore, never let anyone limit your possibilities. If you set your mind to it, there is nothing you cannot achieve as a girl”.

She further noted that research had indicated that there was a nexus between ICT and the economic growth of a country, culminating in enhanced emphasis on ICT by policy-makers with a view to ensuring that the sector flourishes in future.

“The growth potential is therefore enormous for ICT professionals, and there are many areas you can decide to focus on. You could choose to be a software developer, a webmaster, web designer, animator or data analyst, among many others”, she further submitted.

Mrs. Ufuoma Daro, the Chief Executive Officer of eBusiness Life, organisers of the event, expressed gratitude to Globacom for supporting the initiative for the second consecutive year, saying that the company was pivotal to the successful hosting of the event in 2018.

