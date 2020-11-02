The promotion which was launched across Nigeria is valid until Thursday, 31st December 2020 or while stock lasts, whichever is earlier.

Under this promotion 15 lucky Nigerians will emerge as millionaires with Cash prize of 1 million naira. There will also be lots of other lucky winners of mouth-watering prizes ranging from Premium Smartphones, 40-inch television sets, Bluetooth headsets, Bluetooth speakers, product hampers and a whopping 30-million-naira worth of airtime.

While describing the mechanics of the promotion Mrs Oluwaseyi Aderibigbe, Brand Manager, said “To participate in this promotion you need to simply buy any Pure Bliss millionaire promotion pack of your favorite variant and open the pack. If you find a unique alpha-numeric code, you need to SMS the code to 34778 or WhatsApp to 08135053867 to win one of the amazing prizes up for grabs. Every code guarantees a prize.”

Pure Bliss to crown 15 lucky millionaires in a Brand-New Consumer Promotion

The Pure Bliss range of delicious biscuits (& wafers) that is widely available today are made with rich ingredients, attractive packaging, handy price and is known for its promise “Light Up Your Day”. With this promotion Pure Bliss is staying true to its promise and aims to uplift the mood of millions of Nigerians in these uncertain times.

Speaking on the reason for launching this promotion, Mr. Murali Krishnan Managing Director said that “Pure Bliss is one of the most loved Biscuits brands in Nigeria across age groups and so it is fitting that we are launching one of the largest consumer promotions being done in the category. We want to thank our loyal consumers for their patronage to Pure Bliss."

"Along with great tasting products which they always love, this promotion will bring in that extra cheer and lift up that resilient spirit which resides within millions of Nigerians in these testing times.”

He further assured consumers that the promotion will be managed with full fairness and utmost credibility. “Pure Bliss Consumer Millionaire Promo has been approved by National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission, Lagos State Lotteries Board and Nigerian Communications Commission to ensure transparency in line with regulatory standards.” he added.

So, go and buy your favorite Pure Bliss pack to Light up your day and stand a chance to win any one of the amazing prizes.

About Pure Bliss

Pure Bliss is the range of Indulgent Biscuits & Wafers from OK Foods that are targeted to Adult Nigerians. It was first introduced in Nigeria in 2016 with Pure Bliss Milk Cream Wafers. Over the next 4 years we have seen the brand launch Rich Cocoa biscuits, Premium Milk Cookies, Chocolate Cream Wafers & Strawberry Cream wafers. Pure Bliss has been the pioneer in upgrading Adult Nigerians within the biscuits category and remains one of the leading Biscuit brands in Nigeria.

