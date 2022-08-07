RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pupil commits s*icide in Kwara after failing his promotional exams

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenager hanged himself on a tree when he realized he wouldn’t be promoted to the next class for failing his examinations.

Pupil commits s*icide
Pupil commits s*icide

Adegoke Adeyemi, a 17-year-old student of the Offa Grammar School, in the Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, has committed suicide.

Recommended articles

The teenage boy was said to have taken his own life after failing his promotional examinations.

Adeyemi, according to Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Okasanmi Ajayi, who disclosed this incident, was found hanging on a tree because he couldn’t be promoted from Senior Secondary School (SSS) 1 to SSS 2 after failing the examinations.

In a statement in which Ajayi disclosed the circumstances that led to Adeyemi’s death, the PPRO said the policemen drafted to the scene removed the deceased’s corpse for autopsy purposes.

The victim, Adegoke Adeyemi, 17, a student of Offa Grammar School, was believed to have hanged himself as a result of his failure to pass his promotion examination from SSS 1 to SSS 2, which necessitated his being asked to repeat the class.

“Information was received by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa, around 3.34pm on August 2, 2022, to the effect that a boy’s lifeless body was seen hanging on a tree behind Ariya Garden Hotel, Offa. A team of policemen from the divisional headquarters was swiftly drafted to the scene.

“The corpse of the deceased student was removed from the tree by a team of policemen from the divisional police headquarters, Offa,” the statement read.

Ajayi added that while an investigation has been launched into the matter, the corpse was immediately taken to the Offa General Hospital for the autopsy.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You're misinforming Nigerians, ASUU slams Keyamo

You're misinforming Nigerians, ASUU slams Keyamo

Mixed reactions trail FG’s proposed nationwide ban on motorcycle

Mixed reactions trail FG’s proposed nationwide ban on motorcycle

Stakeholders stand differently on lowering of UTME cut-off marks

Stakeholders stand differently on lowering of UTME cut-off marks

Tinubu sees presidency as entitlement for supporting Buhari - Dino

Tinubu sees presidency as entitlement for supporting Buhari - Dino

Police confirm missing of 2 Indian expatriates during Ajaokuta attack

Police confirm missing of 2 Indian expatriates during Ajaokuta attack

Kano loses one pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

Kano loses one pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

We've renovated 140 primary healthcare centres in Kebbi, Gov Bagudu

We've renovated 140 primary healthcare centres in Kebbi, Gov Bagudu

Religion groups tango over financing of Jos Main Market project

Religion groups tango over financing of Jos Main Market project

I will continue to speak to rebuild Nigeria – Deposed Emir Sanusi

I will continue to speak to rebuild Nigeria – Deposed Emir Sanusi

Trending

File photo

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Alika Ogorchukwu

Gory details of how Nigerian man was beaten to death in Italy

Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for killing Iniubong Umoren. (Legit)

Iniubong Umoren: Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging

Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose

Gunmen kill hotelier, LAUTECH student, motorcyclist after N5m ransom payment