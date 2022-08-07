Pupil commits s*icide in Kwara after failing his promotional exams

The teenage boy was said to have taken his own life after failing his promotional examinations.

Adeyemi, according to Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Okasanmi Ajayi, who disclosed this incident, was found hanging on a tree because he couldn’t be promoted from Senior Secondary School (SSS) 1 to SSS 2 after failing the examinations.

In a statement in which Ajayi disclosed the circumstances that led to Adeyemi’s death, the PPRO said the policemen drafted to the scene removed the deceased’s corpse for autopsy purposes.

“The victim, Adegoke Adeyemi, 17, a student of Offa Grammar School, was believed to have hanged himself as a result of his failure to pass his promotion examination from SSS 1 to SSS 2, which necessitated his being asked to repeat the class.

“Information was received by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa, around 3.34pm on August 2, 2022, to the effect that a boy’s lifeless body was seen hanging on a tree behind Ariya Garden Hotel, Offa. A team of policemen from the divisional headquarters was swiftly drafted to the scene.

“The corpse of the deceased student was removed from the tree by a team of policemen from the divisional police headquarters, Offa,” the statement read.