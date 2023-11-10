Pump attendant bag 6months imprisonment for embezzling money from POS

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Dung after he pleaded guilty. Bokkos, however, gave the convict an option to pay ₦20,000 fine and also ordered him to pay ₦370,000 as compensation to the complainant.

The magistrate said the punishment would serve as deterrent to other would-be offenders. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on August 28, at the Area Command Police station Jos by Eric Iheoma, the complainant.

The prosecutor said the convict was manipulating the POS to make extra money for himself until the company employed an auditor. Adding that on further search the sum of ₦143,730 was found on the convict also a phone, shoe, sandal and some clothing which he claimed he used the money to buy.

