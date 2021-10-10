An evening billed to be a celebration of the immense work being done by young Nigerians in the digital creative space in the country, actually did a good job of making good on that promise.

In a way, one might argue that the event’s chances of success seemed staggering from the onset, considering that it is an event hosted by one of the biggest digital media publishing companies in Nigeria, in honour of the country’s most fun-loving, young creators. Definitely, a night like that, featuring millennials and a host of brilliant, Gen Z creators must be heaving under the weight of expectation of a successful outing.

There were games, music, laughter, drinks, food, beautiful connections being made; of course, there were numerous cameras held up to capture the moments and overall, that youthful vibe and positive energy expected at an event like this one truly came out to play and kept the atmosphere buzzing all evening long. Catch major highlights here.

But it could have all gone wrong; and for a moment under the cloudy skies of The Sea Lounge, Lekki, where the ceremony held, the weather seemed to have ideas of its own: but in the end, it’ll be a night that hosts can look back on with a measure of satisfaction at what they were able to pull off.

Tapping into the very spirit of partnerships that powers the Influencers’ community all over the world, Pulse Nigeria made the night happen by forming strategic bonds with brands like Lush Hair, Desperado Beer, Golden Penny Foods, Showmax, Trace TV, Cool FM and Naija Info FM among many others. And with a turn out that saw the likes of Kiekie, Noble Igwe, Saskay, Josh2Funny, BelloKreb, NasBoi, Sydney Talker, Oyinbo Rebel and a host of others pull up to the experience, it’s safe to say that the organisers of this trail-blazing event have earned a pat on the back.

It has to be said that there were teething problems - that’s not unexpected of a concept yet full of so much potential. But to dwell on those minor issues, fixable in future iterations of the awards ceremony, would be to miss the greater point of what an event like yesterday’s, which adds another layer to the organisational validation of influencers’ creative and even commercial efforts, stands for in the grand scheme of things as far as Nigeria’s digital space is concerned.

One hopes that when the coast clears fully and organisers of this awards night take stock of how the preceding voting campaign and the awards ceremony itself went, they can acknowledge how much of a great stride they’ve begun with, and the extent of ground that can still be covered in order to make the Pulse Influencers’ Awards an even greater force to reckon with in years to come.