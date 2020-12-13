Armed bandits invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state on Friday, December 11, 2020, and reportedly left with hundreds of students.

While some have reportedly been rescued and returned to the school, hundreds are still missing.

However, protesters in the state have demanded the prompt rescue of students.

According to Punch, the protest was led by a woman who identified herself as one of the mothers of the abducted students.

The protesters, who went round the school premises with placards conveying various messages also chanted songs seeking immediate rescue of the students.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards are ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’.