Proprietor sells school, flees abroad after collecting fees for WAEC, NECO in Ibadan

The incident was reported by Adejoke Lasisi, founder of Planet 3R, in a post on her Facebook page on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

According to Lasisi, some of the parents borrowed money to pay the fees, only to discover their children had not been registered for the exams.

She said the proprietor collected ₦95,000 each from a multitude of students to help them register for WAEC and NECO, while some paid up to ₦100,000 with a promise to also register them for UTME.

Adeyemo reportedly sold his properties, including the school and his house, to facilitate his relocation to a yet-to-be-known foreign country.

"I heard he sold his house, school and all properties in order to travel abroad.

He just ruined those students' lives for his selfish gain, some might not be able to pay for another exam next year.

"Imagine, having an extra year before getting admitted into higher institution gangan," she narrated.

She lamented that the school owner, who run “The Lord’s Favour” school for over 20 years, left the students in limbo and betrayed parents' trust by using their money to flee the country.

Lasisi, who was outraged by the incident, also narrated a personal experience where her younger brother was affected by a similar dubious act, but the family managed to raise funds for him to meet up with registration.

The Planet 3R founder said that though people have the right to travel abroad, such an endeavour shouldn't be done at the expense of other people's sweat.