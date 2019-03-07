The defendant, Linda Mabi-Praise, who is said to be a minister at Temple of Praise church located on Adeniran Ogunsanya street, Surulere, was charged before a special offence court on 8 counts bordering around stealing, obtaining under false pretenses and issuance of dud cheques.

Mabi-Praise, through her company, Mutano Energy Limited, committed the offence sometime in 2017.

EFCC prosecutor, Frank Ufoma, told the court that the defendant collected N503.3 million in tranches from the complainant, Tophara Ventures Nigeria Limited, and subsequently issued dud cheques to the company.

Ufoma added that the defendant and her company, with intent to defraud, issued three dud cheques to Tophara Ventures. He said all three United Bank for Africa cheques were reportedly dishonoured upon presentation of payment.

He said the offence contravened sections 1(1) and 1(3) and sections 258(1), 9(b) and 278(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The prophetess, who also has a pending judgement before the same court for allegedly defrauding a lawyer of the sum of N165.5 million, was granted bail.

She was granted bail in the sum of N25 million by the presiding judge, Justice Sheriffat Salebo, with two sureties in like sum residing in Lagos.

Justice Salebo ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison pending when she perfects her bail condition. The case was adjourned till March 25 for trial.