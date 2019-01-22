The 29-year-old, who is suspected to be a ritualist, was apprehended and killed for consuming the feces.

In a report by The Punch, the man was sighted by an unidentified elderly woman who raised the alarm that prompted youths in the area to apprehend him.

He disclosed to the mob that he was harvesting the faeces for some church leaders.

An eye witness explained, "That was why they took him to Okeyinmi, Matthew Street, Ijigbo and other areas of the town for confirmation before taking him to Odo Ado, where he was lynched. Nothing could be confirmed. The leader of the white garment church in Odo Ado is not in town. The man attempted to escape, but the pursuing mob caught up with him at the Red Roof junction."

Police Public Relations Officer for the Ekiti State Command, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incidence, adding that the victim was actually lynched by an unknown mob at the Odua Odun area of Ado Ekiti.

He said, "It was alleged that he gathered human faeces for ritual purposes. What the people did was to lynch him to death."

The police spokesperson, who frowned at the mob who took action in their own hands, noted that they should have handed the man over to the police for proper investigation.

Ikechukwu also revealed that no arrest has been made so far about the matter.