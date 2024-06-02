ADVERTISEMENT
Promising Nigerian cleric Mufti Yaks dies at 20; Mufti Menk, Pantami mourn

Nurudeen Shotayo

The young but fast-rising Nigerian cleric reportedly died in Abuja after a brief illness.

The Niger State-born cleric reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Mufti Yaks, who was also famous for his motivational speeches, used to go around to promote the message of peace until his death.

Zimbabwean Islamic speaker, Mufti Ismail Ibn Menk, broke the tragic news in a post on his Twitter (now X) account on Saturday.

The renowned cleric and Islamic scholar, who is said to be the role model of the deceased, paid his last respects praying that God should grant the departed eternal rest.

“I’m saddened by the news of the death of the young Abdul Latif Miyaki Mufti Yaks this morning.

“He was a very talented young lad trying to spread goodness. May Allah Almighty forgive him, accept his good deeds and grant him the highest ranks of Paradise. Ameen,” hiis post read.

In the same vein, a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, expressed sadness over Mufti Yak's demise in a Facebook post.

Describing him as his son, Pantami said the incident was a great loss.

“Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Raajiun! Just heard that our beloved son, Abdullateef Aliyu Maitaki, popularly known as MUFTI YAKS passed away. What a great loss! Janaza by 10 am at Justice Maiyaki’s residence Dutsen Kura Gwari, Minnah. May the Almighty Allah admit him into Jannatul Firdaus,” he said.

“Mufti Yaks is a motivational and inspirational speaker. He was born and raised in Nigeria. He goes around promoting the message of peace. He tries to explain and make people understand the problems of communities and different societies across the globe and how those problems can be solved”.

“He is very passionate about kids and children who find themselves in homes where there is no love and good family relationship. He was granted an award for being an exemplary inspirational speaker,” a note on his website read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

