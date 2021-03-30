The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a traffic robber who has allegedly confessed to using a toy guy to intimidate his victims.

The Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, announced on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 that Toheeb Isiaka was arrested on top of Iddo Bridge.

The suspect was allegedly caught with a toy gun which he reportedly confessed he used to rob motorists of more than 20 phones in the past two weeks.

"He confessed that once he pulled out his toy gun, motorists became jittery and immediately surrendered their valuables like phones, wallets, and jewelry willingly without any resistance or confrontation," a Police statement read.

The RRS arrested five other traffic robbers identified as Tunde Raman, Olamilekan Adeyemi, Segun Sulaiman, Idris Mohammed, and Uche Nwankwo.

The suspects were arrested at Ijora Olopa, Ketu, and Ojota areas of Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation

He vowed that the Lagos Command will maintain a zero tolerance for crimes and social vices in the state.