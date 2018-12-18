Project Spread: Putting smiles on faces this holiday

Barely a week after organizing Africa’s Biggest Music concert, The Experience Lagos 13; The House on the Rock Church, ahead of the Christmas celebration has again reached out to the less privileged through its Project Spread Initiative. This year’s programme took place on Saturday, 15th of December 2018.

The theme of the outreach PROJECT SPREAD, an annual event, is aimed at reaching out to the less privileged and touch thousands of lives. This year is observed at four different locations within the Lagos metropolis - Mushin, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Elegushi community all at the same time.

House on the Rock Church in the heart of celebrating Christmas, continued to put a smile on the faces of the community. Celebrating the birth of Christ, and also shared good tidings, great joy through gifts, free health supplements, medical check-ups and food item among others.

The children were also not left out of this celebration as they also enjoy playing with toys and having gift packs alongside party corner.

Inhabitants of these communities received Christmas message of love, food items and a short message from the Founder and Pastor of HOTR, Pastor Paul Adefarasin who was also on ground to witness the unmistakable Joy the People of the community had in their body language.

The project spread was initiated to show and share with Nigerians the true meaning of Christmas. Preaching the gospel and celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ into the world as it is the ultimate gift humanity received through putting a big smile on the faces of the community.

From the popular suburbs of Mushin, to the streets of Isale-eko, to the ever bubbling town of Ikeja, to Victoria Island suburbs of Elegushi is how far we take the spread this year. Reaching the unreached, touching lives, upholding people and giving hope is what Project Spread is all about.

This is a featured post