The Project Spread Initiative that has given back to the community in more ways than one since 2011 is House on the Rock’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, geared towards addressing issues like hunger, poverty, skills acquisition, economic empowerment, prison rehabilitation, medical care and education.

The Director of Missions, House on The Rock, Dr Adegoke Coker, on Saturday, 20th December appealed to churches, corporate organisations and other well-off individuals to come to the aid of the needy this festive season.

Project Spread 2019 reaches out to 5 communities

The programme held simultaneously at five different locations across Lagos State including; Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikate Elegushi, Gbagada and Ikeja.

Dr. Coker said this year’s event reached at least 30,000 people at different locations in Lagos, sharing the love of Christmas and spreading the joy of Jesus.

“We gave out bags of rice, chickens, gallons of cooking oil and other foodstuff just for them to be able to participate in the joy of Christmas.” He added.

Happy residents, excited children and the content elderly population from the five locations were overjoyed and went home, beaming with big smiles, filled bags and grateful hearts, ready for Christmas – this is what the Project Spread Initiative is about!

