Reports say the guard attached to a private security company shot dead the UPDF soldier in Mbarara City in the Western Region of Uganda on Tuesday at about 1: am.

According to monitor.co.ug, Police on Tuesday identified the soldier as Lance Corporal Denis Muhindo who was attached to the Second Division Army Barracks in Mbarara City.

Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, Samson Kasasira who confirmed the incident said that Lance Corporal Muhindo was on his way from a local bar.

The said private security guard who happens to be an employee of G and D Security Company was guarding at Classic Wine Factory in Ruti, Mbarara South Division when he committed the murder.

Mr. Kasasira added that the soldier had been deployed to guard the nearby Birya United Agencies Ltd. He met his unfortunate death while walking from a nearby bar where he had gone to drink alcohol.

It is unclear what was the private security guard’s reason for shooting the soldier to death.

Kasasira said: “He [suspect] will be charged with murder by shooting.”

The deceased’s body was taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem, reports say.