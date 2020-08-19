Just as it is said that a prison is a place of transformation, Stephen Akpabio-Klementowski, now a lecturer, took advantage of his incarceration to earn his undergraduate degree and two master’s degrees.

Reports say without any qualification, he managed to defy the odds and studied to earn a degree from The Open University and two master’s from Oxford Brooks, both in the UK.

Stephen was serving the jail sentence for the importation of class A drugs.

He started studying for his BSc in Social Science with The Open University while in prison.

50.open.ac.uk reports that Stephen defines his decision to pursue a degree as a ''seminal moment in his life''.

Stephen is now studying for his Ph.D. in criminology while working part-time as the regional manager for The Open University’s Students.

His amazing story has made waves across the world and inspired many people.