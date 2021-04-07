He made history as the first BLACK AFRICAN TO REACH THE SOUTH POLE, ANTARCTICA.

Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation is inviting creative talents across Nigeria to interpret his Antarctica Expedition/Experience in different creative genres such as music, short film, drawings, poetry, etc. Winner gets 5million Naira Worth of Prizes which include: Cash Prize of 2.5m, Luxury Trip to Mount Ned on a Private Jet and A Weekend at a Luxury Hotel in Abuja. Visit www.nednwokoantarcticachallenge.org, watch the video documentary on his Antarctica Journey, register, and upload a link to your content.

Prince Ned Nwoko launches 'Ned Nwoko Antarctica Challenge' to empower creative industry.
Content duration must not exceed 8mins. Share on Instagram with the following Hashtag #NEDNWOKOANTARCTICACHALLENGE #ZEROMALARIA #DRAWTHELINE #WORLDMALARIADAY2021

Top 10 best entries will be invited to Abuja for GRAND FINALE on WORLD MALARIA DAY 25TH APRIL 2021. You must be following the following handles on Instagram @princenednwoko @nednwokomalariaproject @princenednwokofoundation

