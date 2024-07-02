Primary school teacher flogs pupil to death

Following the incident, the primary school teacher, who flogged her eight-year-old pupil, was dragged to court and consequently remanded in a correctional centre.

The suspect was remanded after hearing of the matter in a special court handling women and children-related matters.

The matter had earlier been charged to court following a petition forwarded to the Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, against the school’s Proprietor, Promise Iloh and the teacher, by one Ojiakor Okonkwo.

The suspects were invited to explain what led to the brutalisation of Henry, who later died.

The matter was eventually handed over to the Police for investigation.

In response to the situation, Chuma-Udeh ordered the immediate closure of Landmark International School due to concerns over its operational practices.

She emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the matter and pledged that appropriate legal actions would be taken against those responsible.

“As soon as the Police are done with the investigation, the teacher would face other institutions against child rights.

“She is going to have the full wrath of the law brought upon her over her actions,” she said.

The incident has sparked significant public concern and calls for enhanced regulations and oversight in educational institutions across the region.