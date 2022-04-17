RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Primary 5 pupil narrates how gateman tied her down and raped her

Damilare Famuyiwa

A gateman identified as David Emmanuel, has been arraigned before a Court sitting at Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, for raping a minor.

A primary five rape victim, has narrated how a 20-year-old gateman David Emmanuel took advantage of her innocence to force himself on her.

In a statement submitted to the police after the suspect had been arrested, the victim, whose identity wasn’t disclosed on ethical ground, said she was sent on an errand by her mother when Emmanuel sighted her.

The statement read: “My mother sent me on an errand to buy foodstuffs for her. On my way back, I saw the man (defendant) where he was working as a gateman.

“When I greeted him, he held my hand. I thought he was playing with me; he dragged me inside, tied my hands and mouth, undressed me and had sexual intercourse with me. I cried, but nobody heard me because my mouth was tied.”

According to the rape victim, her parents were searching the neighborhoods as she was thought to be missing while Emmanuel was forcefully having sex with her.

“He later carried me and dropped me over the fence inside our compound where I was later found. The case was reported at a police station and he was arrested,” she added.

Having heard the victim’s statement, which was read to him, the Chief Magistrate of a Court sitting at Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, where the suspect was arraigned, Olu Bamidele ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison for a period of 30 days pending the completion of police investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa

