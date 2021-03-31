According to the Nigerian lady identified as Alexandria Ijeoma Nzoka, although her boyfriend didn’t mind marrying her without her having a job, she insisted on following through with her decision, adding that her father would not agree to her marrying time without a job.

Well, she has lost the lover because he could not wait for her. Interestingly too, Alexandria said her ex-lover is not even on talking terms with her anymore.

She has pleaded with her followers to link her up with job opportunities if they know of any.

“I rejected a marriage proposal because I did not have a stable source of income and even though the young man was cool with me not having a job, I refuse to be broke and marry someone.

My papa no go gree. Las las the man stopped talking to me, I pray he invites me to his wedding,” Alexandria Ijeoma Nzoka wrote on her Twitter page.

Her Twitter post has triggered a lot of reactions with some users of the platform sympathising with her.