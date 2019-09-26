Catch selected matches on Italian Serie A, Premier League, & La Liga

Madrid Derby-28-Sep

Football fans will on Saturday, 28 September enjoy matches from the Italian Serie A as as Juventus squares off with SPAL at 2pm on Select 5 (GOtv channel 36) followed by some PL action with Chelsea vs Brighton at 3pm Select 2 (GOtv channel 32). Then at 8pm, the Madrid Derby featuring Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be on Select 4 (GOtv channel 34). Premier League action returns on Sunday, 29 September with Leicester City vs Newcastle United on Select 2 (GOtv channel 32) at 4:30pm. For more information on the unmatched football on GOtv and the upcoming fixtures, visit www.supersport.com.

Introducing the IAAF World Championship Pop-Up Channel

GOtv MAX subscribers can join the rest of the world at the Khalifa International Stadium aka National stadium in Doha, Qatar to witness the 17th edition of the athletics action on IAAF World Championship pop-up channel, which will be airing from 26th September till 6 October 2019 on GOtv channel 37.

Empire Finale Season

The Lyons are back to rule the world! Watch the sixth and final season premiere of Empire Thursday night at 7:45pm on FOX (GOtv channel 19).

We know that watching football, series and other programmes are great, but hey!..we are making it extra special by throwing in exciting offers for you to reconnect or stay active on GOtv.

Biggie’s BIG Giveaway

GOtv customers stand a chance of winning furniture such as beds, lounge chairs, refrigerator, dining table set, TV, Head of House chair and more currently in use in the ‘Pepper Dem’ house or a cash prize of N1m to 10 lucky customers. All you must do is reconnect or stay active on any GOtv package this week. This offer starts Monday, 23 September and ends Sunday, 29 September. Lucky winners will be selected at random and announced on the BBNaija website and social media pages. Please note that this giveaway is available to Nigerian residents only. Do not forget to tune in on GOtv channel 29 to witness the twists every day of this week!

Back to School Offer

GOtv Back to School offer

We all know how difficult it can be sometimes to keep up with your kids’ necessary education requirements. GOtv is offering 75 customers a chance to win N100,000 each to pay their children’s school fees and N50,000 worth of school supplies to 200 customers. For a chance to be amongst the lucky winner, you must renew your subscription for as low as N1,250 on GOtv Value, N1,900 on GOtv Plus or N3,200 on GOtv Max before Saturday, 28 September. Also treat your kids to captivating & educational programmes such as Henry Danger on Nickelodeon (GOtv channel 62) Saturday, 28 September at 7:20am.

GOtv Step Up is still on

GOtv Step Up Offer

The GOtv Step Up offer is still on till Thursday, 31 October. Take advantage of the offer and get upgraded to GOtv Max for a reduced fee of N2,600 and save N600!

Please visit www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade in order to join in on the excitement.

