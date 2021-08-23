Premier Cool rolls out #Chill&Win Promo to reward customers with all expense paid trip to Dubai!

The brand announced the grand prize of all expense paid trip to Dubai for 3 lucky winners and their partners, other exciting prizes include as smartphones, Air Conditioners, Laptops, Chest Freezers, Single door fridges, Beat By Dre Headphones, and other amazing prizes.

Winners are set to emerge every week, as live draws will be held weekly for the next twelve weeks, with 15 winners to emerge each week and the grand prize winner each month!

How To Participate:

Buy 60g or 100g premier cool soap

Unwrap the pack to reveal a hidden number and text that number to the short code 1393 (SMS IS FREE);

You will receive an instant SMS validating your entry and qualifying you for the weekly draw.

Any entry you put in qualifies you throughout the period of the promotion.

Although participants are required to keep their SMS entries, an auto-generated SMS will be sent to winners with a follow up phone call.

One SMS admits one entry, ONLY. Multiple entries must be sent as separate SMS at no cost at all to consumers.

Winners will be required to produce proof name, valid ID card and the phone number used in participation for authentication.

For more information follow Premier Cool across all social media platforms and check out the hashtags #premiercoolchillandwin #coolwinners. Terms and conditions apply.

Premier cool, produced by PZ Cussons, is Nigeria’s No. 1 bestselling cooling soap that guarantees 25-hour freshness and all-day confidence. Premier Cool soap contains anti-bacterial ingredients and menthol that help you get rid of germs instantly, leaving you feeling icy cool and protected round the clock!

