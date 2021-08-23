RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Premier Cool rolls out #Chill&Win Promo to reward customers with all expense paid trip to Dubai!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Nigeria’s number 1 bestselling cooling soap, Premier Cool, has rolled out a National Consumer Promo (NCP) tagged #Chill&Win, to reward its loyal consumers, while solidifying its position as the market leader.

Premier Cool rolls out #Chill&Win Promo to reward customers with all expense paid trip to Dubai!
Premier Cool rolls out #Chill&Win Promo to reward customers with all expense paid trip to Dubai!

The Premier Cool #Chill&Win promo will reward lucky consumers every week from August 2nd until October 30.

Recommended articles

The brand announced the grand prize of all expense paid trip to Dubai for 3 lucky winners and their partners, other exciting prizes include as smartphones, Air Conditioners, Laptops, Chest Freezers, Single door fridges, Beat By Dre Headphones, and other amazing prizes.

Winners are set to emerge every week, as live draws will be held weekly for the next twelve weeks, with 15 winners to emerge each week and the grand prize winner each month!

www.instagram.com

Buy 60g or 100g premier cool soap

Unwrap the pack to reveal a hidden number and text that number to the short code 1393 (SMS IS FREE);

You will receive an instant SMS validating your entry and qualifying you for the weekly draw.

Any entry you put in qualifies you throughout the period of the promotion.

Although participants are required to keep their SMS entries, an auto-generated SMS will be sent to winners with a follow up phone call.

One SMS admits one entry, ONLY. Multiple entries must be sent as separate SMS at no cost at all to consumers.

Winners will be required to produce proof name, valid ID card and the phone number used in participation for authentication.

www.instagram.com

For more information follow Premier Cool across all social media platforms and check out the hashtags #premiercoolchillandwin #coolwinners. Terms and conditions apply.

Premier cool, produced by PZ Cussons, is Nigeria’s No. 1 bestselling cooling soap that guarantees 25-hour freshness and all-day confidence. Premier Cool soap contains anti-bacterial ingredients and menthol that help you get rid of germs instantly, leaving you feeling icy cool and protected round the clock!

Premier Cool rolls out #Chill&Win Promo to reward customers with all expense paid trip to Dubai!
Premier Cool rolls out #Chill&Win Promo to reward customers with all expense paid trip to Dubai! Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebyPremierCool

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria records 388 additional COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023

Bayelsa SSG gives N4m token to kidnappers to secure mother's release

Tinubu support group says Gov Yahaya Bello is a disgrace and failure

Here's why attempts to crown a Sultan in Edo State failed [Pulse Explainer]

Miyyetti Allah hands over 11 suspected kidnappers to police in Taraba

NITDA amendment bill and Nigeria's tech sector [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

After spending 46 days in captivity, Baptist school students reunite with their parents

PIA does not mean increase in petrol price – PPPRA

Flood destroys 2,026 houses, 95 farms in Kano- SEMA